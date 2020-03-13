St. Clair County Infectious Disease Task Force meets to talk coronavirus (free content)

ASHVILLE -- Officials from 15 agencies met this week to discuss possible responses to the coronavirus pandemic in St. Clair County.
The St. Clair County Infectious Disease Task Force met to discuss information related to the virus and how agencies can best share information.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said the meeting was called by the County Commission to get all agencies on the same page informationwise.
Kurzejeski said the purpose of the Task Force is to give elected officials the best information possible. Kursejeski said the EMA is participating in the Task Force primarily to help with the information goal.
“We are for public awareness and we collaborate with our stakeholders,” she said.
County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said COVID-19 is a concerning problem for the entire county, and the commission wanted to make sure it could coordinate a response.
Manning said one of the key points of the Task Force is that it will allow for officials to approach the virus from multiple angles.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger also attended the meeting. He said he feels the meeting was important to update standing infectious disease plans.
“The value of the meeting was to arm people with information,” he said. “We are at an information and planning stage at this point, but we are prepared,”
Muenger said the key to the crisis is in planning and making sure the little details are in place. He said that can be as simple as making sure dispatchers are aware of exactly what they need to pass on to first responders.
“You have a good plan, you keep that plan up to date and then execute that plan,” Muenger said.
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he felt the meeting went well.
“I felt good that everyone was on the same page,” Martin said.
Along with Muenger, Martin, the EMA and the County Commission, many other agencies attended the meeting. They included the St. Clair County Department of Human Resources, Alabama Department of Public Health, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, St. Vincent's St. Clair, the Pell City Fire Department, the city of Springville, the Springville Fire Department, the St. Clair Economic Development Council,
Lakeside Hospice and the Regional Paramedical Services.