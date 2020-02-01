St. Clair County giving away free radios in Pell City, Ashville (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission and the Emergency Management Agency are working together to make sure residents are prepared in case of emergencies requiring public notification.
The county has purchased 200 radios to distribute throughout St. Clair for anyone in need of a NOAA weather radio for their home.
EMA Executive Director Patrice Kurzejeski said a NOAA weather radio is one type of notification tool that can save lives.
“We are grateful to be able to assist our citizens who are in need of these radios,” Kurzejeski said. “We have 100 radios in Ashville and 100 in Pell City.”
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said safety is most important when severe weather threatens the area.
“We have been advised by our local EMA director and local meteorologists that weather radios and apps on cellphones are the best way to save lives,” Manning said. “This commission humbly asks you to be a part of what we are attempting to accomplish for our communities, friends and neighbors. Our hope is for these radios to reach the people who do not have one in their homes.”
Kurzejeski said radios can be picked up Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, Suite 134, and the St. Clair County Administrative Center in Ashville in the Commission Chambers.
For more information, contact Kurzejeski at the EMA office at 205-884-6800.