St. Clair commission OKs citation in lieu of arrest resolution

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County Commission passed a resolution to limit the number of people taken into custody by the county.
In an emergency meeting Thursday, the commission passed a resolution authorizing county law enforcement to issue a summons and complaint citation in lieu of arrest in many situations.
The resolution allows the citation to be used “in most violation and misdemeanor situations,” according to county attorney James Hill III.
The measure is allowed under Gov. Kay Ivey's emergency declaration last month. Hill said the measure was allowed by the governor to curb the spread of coronavirus in jails and prisons.
The County Commission is the third entity in the county to adopt such a resolution, followed by Springville and Pell City.
The county has agreements with all cities and towns in St. Clair County to house individuals arrested by those municipalities in two county jail facilities. It is unclear how this resolution will affect those agreements if a municipality does not pass a similar resolution. Attempts to reach Sheriff Billy Murray, who oversees those jails, for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin explained Tuesday following that municipality’s decision that the measure allows officers to give a citation and court date to someone instead of placing them under arrest and holding them until they make bond or are otherwise released.
He said the citation works similarly to a traffic ticket, with the person who would have been arrested made aware of his/her court date and allowed to walk away. Irwin added anyone who missed a court date under this type of order would still be subject to a failure to appear charge.
Under the governor’s order, there are five exceptions for which an individual may still be arrested.
They are as follows:
a crime involving violence, the threat of violence or domestic violence;
a person charged with possession of alcohol or a controlled substance who in the opinion of law enforcement poses a risk to public safety;
a crime where a victim is a child;
a person driving under the influence; and
and a crime in which a person would be required to give restitution to a victim.