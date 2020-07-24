St Clair BOE updates plan for start up of 2020-21 academic year (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education met Tuesday, July 21, to discuss the upcoming school year and how it plans to tackle obstacles regarding COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the official start date for St. Clair County Schools is Aug. 20, however, the board plans for students to have a staggered start. If the board decides to push back the start date, it will continue to implement the staggered start policy.
Students with the last names beginning with a-k will begin on the first day of school, while students with last names beginning with l-z will begin on the second day, with the other half of the students participating in online classes from home.
“We felt that it would be better to go slowly and give us two days rather than, ‘Everybody let’s go, and welcome to the new world,’ and we gotta figure it out as we go,’” said Superintendent Mike Howard.
Howard also said he has confidence in the new sanitation machines the school system purchased with CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money the school system received.
“[The sanitation machine] is a large device. It plugs into the wall and looks like a vacuum, but it blows a mist that (has) a static charge that will wrap around things in the classroom,” said Howard.
Howard emphasized it would only take one to two minutes for the machine to clean an individual classroom, and everything in that classroom will be fully sanitized.
Schools will also be provided with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and fogging machines to help stop the potential spread of the virus.
St. Clair County Schools will also be mandated to provide isolation rooms for students who may be showing or exposed to someone showing symptoms. The board is looking to purchase trailers to serve this purpose.
These trailers will include two rooms, a wellness room for the nurse and a sick room for the students needing to be isolated along with basic running water and electricity.
Howard said he hopes to be able to hire at least one extra nurse, with a position currently open on the SCCBOE website. However, there have been zero applicants as of Tuesday evening.
Social distancing during lunch periods will also be made a priority for St. Clair County Schools. Howard emphasized some students may eat in classrooms to enhance social distancing.
As of Tuesday, the board was still waiting to hear from the Alabama Department of Public Health for the official protocol for how the schools will handle students who test positive for COVID-19. For school updates, parents and students can visit SCCBOE.org.