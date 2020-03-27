Spring sports coaches talk disappointment of not being able to finish season

The hopes of finishing spring sports came to an end Thursday when state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced athletics for Alabama public high schools will not resume their seasons.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama K-12 public school students will complete the academic year at home through "alternate methods of instruction" beginning April 6.
Fayetteville head softball coach Leigh Holley said she was prepared for the worst-case scenario, but she still held out hope the Lady Wolves would have an opportunity to return to the diamond this season.
“This is one of those things where I think we were all shocked but still slightly prepared for bad news,” Holley said. “At the same time, I think we were all still holding on to hope that these kids would have an opportunity to go back and play when this was over.
“I think on (the) Monday after the county tournament, we all had to prepare ourselves that we very well may not be coming back to play ball. My kids are feeling the same thing. They are upset about the decision, but at the same time, they were prepared for it, too, I think.”
After dealing with rainouts and injuries for the first few weeks of the season, Fayetteville finally seemed to come together in the Talladega County Tournament. The Lady Wolves went 4-2, with both of their losses coming to Lincoln in the championship round.
Holley is disappointed she won’t be able to help her team accomplish any of its goals this season.
“There are a lot of things we planned on doing, things we needed to work on, goals that we wanted to achieve,” she said. “Those things are going to be forever left undone. I think that is something that is really difficult to wrap your head around. You don’t get the opportunity to fix the things that you wanted to fix.”
Sylacauga head baseball coach Jeff Bell is disappointed his seniors will not have an opportunity to finish their high school careers on the field.
He said he has different reasons he hurts for his seniors. Bell said he had a player who was poised to break school records and several others who were fighting for scholarships, but he feels bad for players who worked hard to get on the field for their final season.
“Jake Ogle is one that I really feel bad for because he is a program guy, a team player,” Bell said. “Through his freshman, sophomore, junior years, he paid his dues and worked his tail off.
“Now, finally in his senior year, he is going to be on the field every inning of every game. (He is someone) who deserves that senior year because he bought in all the time. Now, he doesn’t get to finish what he invested in so much. They all have their own different story, all of them didn’t get to finish.”
The Aggies finished the season 5-6. Sylacauga had high expectations coming into the spring after reaching the Class 5A state semifinals in 2019.
Bell said there are many lessons his players can take away having their senior season end the way it did.
“What they can take away from it is a certain toughness,” Bell said. “We try to build with them in our program that you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. You don’t know what hand you are going to get dealt in life.
“You have to rely on the things you learned through sports, workouts and grinding through those tough days. Tomorrow is a new day, and they can do with it what they choose, and that is really the bottom line. You can’t help what comes down your way; the only thing you can help is how you deal with it. I expect all of them, not just the seniors, but especially the seniors, to stand toe-to-toe with whatever it is.”