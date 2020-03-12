Spring race at Talladega Superspeedway still on, at least for now (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The spring 2020 race at the Talladega Superspeedway, set for April 26, will go on as scheduled, at least for now.
Thursday afternoon, NASCAR announced upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway would be taking place without any fans present.
Russell Branham, vice president of consumer marketing and communications for Talladega Superspeedway, said later Thursday plans for the race here remain intact.
“There are no planned changes for our operation or racing schedule at this time,” he said. “The statement NASCAR made today is only for Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. We are actively monitoring the situation and are in discussions with local, state and federal authorities.”
A statement accompanying Branham’s from NASCAR says, “As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation develops nationally and across local markets where we race, NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties.
“In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy.”
Echoing earlier statements, the Thursday statement says “The health, safety and well-being of our industry, employees, media, fans and everyone associated with our events remains our top priority. We will remain diligent as we actively monitor this situation with medical experts and health officials.
“We will keep everyone informed as to any additional prospective operational or scheduling changes.”
As for the races in Atlanta and Miami, NASCAR issued a separate statement saying, “At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
The race in Atlanta is this weekend, and the one in Miami is next weekend.