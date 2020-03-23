Spaghetti supper at Plank Road Station postponed FROM STAFF REPORTS Mar 23, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Plank Road Station Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALPINE -- The spaghetti supper planned for the Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station on Friday, April 3 has been postponed. Lodge officials said they will reschedule the event as soon as they can. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Supper Spaghetti Plank Road Station Official Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge Postpone Loading... Loading...