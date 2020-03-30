Southern end of Talladega County could see severe weather Tuesday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The southern end of Talladega County may see some severe weather Tuesday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. in Sylacauga, then a chance of showers for the remainder of the day. Wind speeds may reach 25 mph, and the city may receive between a quarter to half-inch of rainfall during the storm.
Childersburg’s forecast appears to be similar, with an exception to wind speed. The forecast for Childersburg expects winds to be no greater than 20 mph.
While the showers and storms are anticipated to leave the area by nightfall, the wind gusts will remain through the night. In Childersburg, the chance for rain Tuesday night is 10 percent, while in Sylacauga, the forecast is mostly cloudy.
For weather updates, visit https://www.weather.gov and use the search feature in the upper left corner to find information using either the requested city and state or zip code.