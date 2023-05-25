Softball foursome win Talladega County top player, pitcher honors

They are two of a kind. We know that.
Just ask Childersburg High junior Kennedy Burnette and B.B. Comer senior first baseman and pitcher Ever Harris. Those two girls go together like mustard and relish. Burnette and Harris have plenty in common, from the hotdog bun to the softball field.
The two girls are the co-players of the year for Talladega County small schools softball. It also took a tandem of girls for the co-pitchers of the year award for the small schools.
Senior Scarlett Nichols of Fayetteville and eighth-grader Madison Brooks of Childersburg are the pitchers of the year. Gladly accepting the small schools softball coach of the year honors is B.B. Comer’s Johnny Safford.
He knows lineup cards and egos.
A full dozen of softball players have been honored as well with first-team all-county accolades. The upper crust of Talladega County small schools girls softball includes first-teamers Natalie Liner, Kathryn Holley and senior Kinley Windham of Fayetteville; Emma McCain, Karleigh Milam and senior outfielder Haley Wheeler of B.B. Comer; and sophomore Jashiya Bolton and senior Kaderica Buchanan of the Winterboro Bulldogs.
Childersburg has some all-county softball girls, too. The first-team girls for the Tigers include senior Jada Swain, junior Morgan Townsend and sophomore Ashlyn LaTaste.
Talladega County Central has some softball quality, too, with all-county player Deyanna Swain.
The small schools honorable mention players are decorated with pitchers, fielders and screamers, too.
They can knock the rust off most any scoreboard. The Talladega County small schools honorable mention softball girls are 11 players deep.
A swimsuit and a snorkel are advised, though. The honorable mention softball players are represented by five local schools.
The honorable mention girls include Winterboro’s Kobe Hale and Emma Smith; Childersburg’s Kelsie Kelley, Jahdyn Haynes and junior Madison McGowan; and Talladega County Central’s Tanisha Harmon and eighth-grader Jireh Swain.
Also snagging some honorable mention votes are Fayetteville junior Hevin Hurley and eighth-grade talent Laura Cook, along with two players of note from B.B. Comer: senior infielder Kallen Hallmon and junior outfielder Kyah Powell.