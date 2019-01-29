Forecasters pared back their snowfall estimates this morning as a weather system rolled across Alabama with less cold air than expected.
A National Weather Service forecast released shortly before 5 a.m. predicted that Anniston and surrounding cities would see between one-tenth of an inch and 1 inch of snow this morning. Forecasts Monday night had warned local residents to prepare for as much as 3 inches.
Calhoun and Talladega counties are expected remain under a winter weather advisory until mid- to late morning.
"The moisture is moving too quickly out of the state," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the weather service office in Calera.
Winter storm predictions grew increasingly serious Monday as forecasters predicted cold air and precipitation moving through Alabama at the same time. But by early this morning, it was clear that the moisture and the cold wouldn't come together quite as expected. By 7 a.m., central Alabama saw only a few flakes, with no accumulation on wet ground. The temperature in north Talladega County was 37 degrees, Holmes said in a 7 a.m. interview.
Snowfall has always been a tricky thing to predict, Holmes noted.
"You've got to forecast the rain and you've got to forecast the temperature," he said. "You've got to get it just right. It's like baking a cake."
Holmes said a mass of cold air will follow the precipitation, causing temperatures in the area to drop. That could mean the area will see more snow as the last bit of precipitation moves through the area in mid-morning. It could also lead to ice on some roads and bridges.
"We're still advising people to stay put for now, if they can," Holmes said.
Classes in all local school systems are canceled today, a decision school leaders made on Monday.