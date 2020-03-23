Small number of students allowed to stay on Talladega College campus during pandemic

TALLADGEA -- The president of Talladega College on Monday said the school is allowing a small number of students to remain on campus during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that some members of the college’s cleaning crew are working during this time as well.
“On Wednesday, March 18, I made the decision to shut down the campus for two weeks beginning March 23 to protect students, faculty, staff and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” school President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said in a release Monday. “Most faculty and staff are now working remotely, and students will complete their spring semester classes online. Students will not return to campus this semester.
“However, 38 students were allowed to remain on campus due to extenuating circumstances, such as homelessness or safety issues. Several parents felt it would be safer for their children to remain in Talladega than to travel home to states experiencing a much higher incidence of COVID-19.
“In keeping with recent state and national mandates that only essential workers whose jobs are vital to public health and safety report to work, we have maintained a small cleaning and sanitization crew on campus. The crew has been given the option to report to work or remain home. We are grateful that many have chosen to continue working and help ensure that the campus is properly sanitized.
“Talladega College will continue to maintain daily contact with local, regional and national health authorities and follow all safety guidelines and recommendations. Our prayers are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”