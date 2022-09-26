Shooting in Sylacauga leaves one dead, another seriously wounded

A shooting Sunday night in the Mill Village Community just outside of Sylacauga left one man dead and another seriously wounded.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue about 8 a.m., according to Captain Mike Jones. At the scene, the deputies found Dontez Lamar Garrett, 22, of Sylacauga, suffering from a gunshot wound. Garrett subsequently died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was found nearby, also after having been shot, Jones said.
The second victim was a 25-year-old male, also of Sylacauga, but Jones said his name was not being released as of Monday afternoon. The second victim was transported to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, then transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
Jones added that the second victim is stable and is expected to recover.
At least two vehicles were also damaged during the same incident.
The case remained under investigation late Monday afternoon.
Sylacauga Police and Sylacauga Ambulance also responded to the scene, Jones said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s office website or smart phone app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.