TALLADEGA -- The Shoes for Christmas Campaign is officially underway for 2019 and will continue through Dec. 6.
According to a press release launching the campaign, “FIRST Family Service Center received almost $2,400 last year and helped 90 children in north Talladega County receive new shoes. FIRST … receives the names of children from the schools, which see they have a need for assistance.”
There is no minimum or maximum donation, the release says.
“Once the donations are received, the school will receive a voucher with the child’s name on it,” the release says. “These vouchers can be used at the Shoe Show in Talladega, so the money stays local.”
Anyone wishing to donate should send a check made out to FIRST Family Service Center. Donations may be made anonymously or may be dedicated to someone else.
Please either mail or deliver checks to FIRST Family Service Center at 901 W. Sloan Ave. (West Gate Homes), #130, Talladega, AL 35160.
For more information, please call 256-362-7254.