TALLADEGA COUNTY -- This year’s Shoes for Christmas campaign for northern Talladega County raised $3,275, from seven different donors.
The largest single donation, $2,500, came from First United Methodist Church of Talladega, according to Betsy Curlee, Director of FIRST Family Service Center, which oversaw the program this year.
Other donations included $425 from Tallatron, $100 from Russ Ollevera, $50 from the Cheatwood Family, $100 from D. Phillips, $50 from Joan Ludwig in memory of Aaron Ludwig and $50 from Stella Anderson.
FIRST receives the names of children in need of assistance from the schools they attend. The donations go to purchase vouchers, which are then sent to the schools with the children’s names on them. The vouchers can be used at the Shoe Show in Talladega, so all the money stays local.