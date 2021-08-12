Sherriff's Office requests public's help in finding person of interest in felony investigation

The Talladega County Sheriff’s office had issued a “be on the lookout” and request for public assistance in locating Timothy Allen Smith, 26, in connection with a felony investigation.
Smith is wanted in connection with a second degree assault case involving a corrections officer at the jail.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Smith was arrested in Lincoln on June 11 for refusing to leave an RV park at the owner’s request. He posted bond a few hours after his arrest and left the jail.
Records show he was arrested on the same charge 11 days later, as well as obstruction of justice and domestic violence in the third degree. This time it took him two days to bond out.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.
