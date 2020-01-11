Severe storms knock down trees, power lines in Talladega, St. Clair counties (free content) (updated with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Saturday’s severe storms did not ignore Talladega and St. Clair counties, which both saw power outages and property damage as the system moved through in the afternoon.

According to the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, by around 3 p.m., reports of downed trees and power lines were coming in from Munford to Sylacauga.

There were some reports of structural damage in Lincoln, and a tree landed on a carport on Perimeter Road just outside of Sylacauga, but there were no reports of injury in the immediate wake of the storm.

The reports from St. Clair County were similar. According to the EMA there, most of the tree and pole damage was around the Springville and Steele area, with some down in Odenville as well.

Although most of the damage was reported in the northern part of the county, a tin roof in Pell City was damaged as well, and a tree had fallen on the Migrant School on Chandler Mountain, but no one had been inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

According to Alabama Power spokesman Ike Piggott, there were just under 5,000 customers in each county that were still in the dark as of 4 p.m. He said it was too early to say when everyone might be back online.

EMA director Michael Barton said that it's still too early for damage totals from today's storms but that the Saks area appeared to have been hit hardest.

“We’re still working in the western part of the state right now, where the winds have died back down. We’re still doing assessments here,” he said.

A total of 157,000 Alabama Power customers lost power at some point Saturday, although not all at the same time.

Also, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative was reporting 1,946 outages in St. Clair County and 3,240 in Talladega County on its website.