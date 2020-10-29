Several area high school football games canceled, postponed (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta, several area high school games have been canceled or postponed until Friday or Saturday.
B.B. Comer’s home game against Dadeville, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled. The Tigers finished the regular season 8-1. The Tigers will host St. Lukes in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs next Friday night.
Munford’s season finale at Ohatchee has been moved from Thursday to Friday at 7 p.m. The Lions (5-4) will attempt to close out the season with back-to-back wins.
Sylacauga’s home game against Ben Russell has been canceled. The Aggies finished the regular season 7-2, and they will travel to take on Faith Academy in the first round of the 5A playoffs next Friday night.
Childersburg’s matchup with Fayetteville on Friday has been postponed until Saturday morning at 11 at FarmLinks Field in Fayetteville.
Talladega County Central’s game against Central Coosa County, which was set for Friday, was canceled. The Fighting Tigers finished the season 1-8. TC Central had to cancel due to not having enough healthy players to play. It was the second week in a row the Fighting Tigers had to forfeit a game due to not having enough players.
The remaining local Friday night schedule:
Mae Jemison at Pell City
Ragland at Asbury
Shelby County at Talladega
Berry at Winterboro