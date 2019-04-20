TALLADEGA -- On Saturday, May 4, The Seasons of Talladega will host a panel to “share everything you need to know regarding levels of care, including outpatient, inpatient, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, home health, hospice and assisted living as well as programs to aid with medication cost,” according to a release.
The event will lasts from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public, although space is limited. There will also be a complimentary lunch.
To reserve a space of for more information, please call Malinda Hoffman at 256-362-1072.