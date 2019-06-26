TALLADEGA -- The search continued Wednesday for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children on Sunday night.
Talladega police Capt. John McCoy said the runaway is Makala Peoples, a white female standing 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds. She has blond hair.
No further physical description was available earlier this week, and there was also no description available of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.
Peoples was seen leaving the Presbyterian Home between 8:10 and 8:20 p.m. Sunday, on foot with a backpack containing clothing. She was last seen walking toward Ironaton Road, McCoy said.
McCoy said Peoples is not originally from this area, and it was not entirely clear whether she knows anyone who might have arranged to meet her.
Anyone with information on Peoples’ whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.