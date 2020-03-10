Search called off; reported escapee found in St. Clair prison

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A convicted murderer who was reported to have escaped from the St. Clair County Correctional Facility was found inside the prison this morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's office.
Deputies began searching for Steve Ray Murphy, 64, shortly after midnight last night after he was thought to have escaped from the prison, but the search was called off this morning, according to a Sheriff’s Office official.
The official said the search was called off around 8 a.m. after Murphy was found in the prison.
Attempts to reach the Alabama Department of Corrections were not immediately successful.
Murphy was convicted of murder in Colbert County in 1984. He is serving a life sentence.