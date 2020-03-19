Samaritan House in Talladega will continue operations, with changes

TALLADEGA -- As stricter conditions go into effect in the fight against COVID-19, Talladega’s Samaritan House is “determined to stay open as long as possible,” according to a press release issued Thursday.
“We provide food and assistance with utilities to people in the Talladega area whose income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines,” the release says. “As of today, we have not been told by anyone that we have to close.”
The release goes on to say volunteers intend to continue to keep Samaritan House open, and that “continued food supply from the from the food bank in Birmingham” will keep operations going.
There will be some changes, however.
The Samaritan House will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m., but clients will no longer be allowed to go inside the building.
Interviews and paperwork will be handled on the front porch, and clients will be required to wait in their cars while their grocery order is filled and brought to them.
“Both volunteers and clients are advised to maintain social distancing,” according to the release.
Samaritan House is in the old Chappell Store building at 1301 Allison Mill Road.