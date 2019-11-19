SYLACAUGA — Volunteers are needed and donations are being accepted for the 17th annual Sylacauga Promise Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
For the past 16 years, the meal has been a tradition in the city, serving individuals and families across the region through a communitywide effort.
Sylacauga Promise is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE). The event was created so individuals did not have to spend Thanksgiving alone or not celebrate Thanksgiving at all due to finances, according to SAFE officials.
Kathy Landers, special events coordinator for SAFE, said the organization is expected to serve approximately 3,000 people. This year, the meal will be served Nov. 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Norton Ave., Sylacauga.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will consist of turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn, yams, a dinner roll and dessert.
Many community partners work to make the meal possible.
Landers noted that hundreds of volunteers are needed during the holiday week to make it all run smoothly. Many volunteer opportunities are still available, including:
• Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at the J. Craig Community Center, carving 150 turkeys (bring an electric carving knife);
• Store-purchased desserts can be dropped off to SAFE on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov, 27; and
• Thursday, Nov. 28, volunteers are needed at First Presbyterian Church. The day will include plate-up beginning at 9:30 a.m.; two delivery shifts, the first from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and the second from noon until 1:30 p.m.; and cleanup starting at 1:30 p.m. Cleanup is usually finished by 3.
If you would like to make a donation or volunteer, call SAFE at 256-245-4343.
