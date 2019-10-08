8:45 p.m.: Talladega has elected the first African-American mayor in its history. Timothy Ragland has upset incumbent Mayor Jerry Cooper 1,014 votes to 991. More coverage to come later this evening on The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages and in Wednesday's print edition.
8:33 p.m. update: Vote totals in the Power vs. Street race: 258 votes for Power to 172 votes for Street.
8:23 p.m. update: Vickey Robinson-Hall has defeated Duryea Truss 285 votes to 236 in the race for the Talladega City Council Ward 2 seat. Robinson-Hall won the absentee ballots 75 votes to 3.
8:10 p.m. update: Joe Power has unseated Talladega City Council Ward 3 incumbent David Street. Final vote totals and more information to come.
Talladega voters return to the polls today to decide runoffs for the offices of mayor, councilor for Ward 2 and councilor for Ward 3.
Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters in Ward 2 will cast their ballots at the Brecon Recreation Center, while those voting in Ward 3 will be at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
Those voting for mayor only in Wards 1, 4 and 5 will vote at the B.N. Mabra Center, the Spring Street Recreation Center and the Bemiston Recreation Center, respectively.
Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Visit The Daily Home website tonight for lives updates and results.