Ritz Theatre will host benefit concert featuring L-L-H Band on Saturday, Dec. 12 (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre is presenting a “StirCrazy Soft Opening Concert” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, featuring The L-L-H Band.
This is a benefit concert, with all ticket proceeds going to First Family Services in support of its annual “Christmas Shoes for Kids” fundraiser.
The L-L-H Band is comprised of seasoned professional musicians who will present a musical tribute to Merle Haggard and other iconic standards of American country music. Tony and Donna Haynes will be the band’s featured guest artists.
This will be the first live Ritz event utilizing viral-free protocols that include commercial disinfectant fog machines, electrostatic sprayers, hospital-grade thermometers, floor-mounted hand sanitizers and more. Masks will be required to be worn by all ticketholders.
Only 300 reserved-seat tickets are available at $15 each. With no online sales for this concert, tickets may be purchased by calling 256-315-0000. Leave a voicemail message requesting a return call. Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Ritz box office, 115 Court Square N, 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, or noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Contributions to this worthy holiday charity are welcomed from those unable to attend.