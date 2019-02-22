TALLADEGA -- George Culver, executive director of The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega, announced late Friday that the city’s 2019 Mardi Gras Parade will go on as scheduled Saturday.
“The national and regional weather report is showers tonight, then clearing up with no rain in morning, before thunderstorms late afternoon,” Culver said late Friday. “That’s the window we need to pull it off -- 11 a.m. start to noon. … We’ve alerted everyone that the parade is on. Even the regional champion Talladega High School basketball team has signed up and purchased a case of beads.”
The parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m. at Zora Ellis Junior High School at 414 Elm St. The parade will head down South Street East to Asbury Street, then to Battle Street, around the Courthouse Square, then up Court Street to South Street and back to Ellis.