REV. HUGH MORRIS: Mayor Ragland will speak at NAACP Emancipation Proclamation Program (column) (with photos)

The Emancipation Proclamation Program will be Wednesday, Jan. 1, at The Historic Ritz Theatre.
This will be another joint effort by some great Talladegans with different skin color but like ideologies and a belief that all men are equal.
The Emancipation Proclamation, while not freeing a single slave, forged the way for all blacks to eventually be freed. But there were many more obstacles to overcome, such as racism, lynching and segregation, just to name a few.
Appalled at the violence that was committed against blacks, and in response to the continuing horrific practice of lynching, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in 1909 by a group of white and black intellectuals.
Although blacks were eventually freed, they had absolutely no rights under the law. United in their opposition to the atrocities imposed on blacks, the NAACP leaders sought first to make whites aware of the need for racial equality.
To do this, the organization launched a program of speech-making, lobbying and publicizing the issue. They called for federal anti-lynching laws and coordinated a series of challenges to state-sponsored segregation in public schools, an effort that led to the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared the doctrine of “separate but equal” to be unconstitutional.
There have been many other milestones but, in my opinion, the area in which we are regressing (since the NAACP’s founding) is that of inclusion of race and religion.
By coming out and joining us, you are helping us build better race relations in this community. Come out and join us at The Ritz Theatre. Admission is free.
Our guest speaker will be Timothy Ragland, mayor of Talladega.
In our last municipal election for mayor that resulted in a history-making runoff, residents of Talladega elected the city’s first African-American mayor.
Ragland, 29, defeated the incumbent by a margin of just 23 votes on Oct. 8, 2019, and given that Ragland is still under 30, his win also makes him the youngest mayor in Talladega in close to a half century.
A native of Talladega, Ragland is a graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) and Marion Military Institute (MMI). He served eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a military policeman.
Ragland is a third-year law student at the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, where he serves as attorney general for the Southern Region of the Black Law Students Association and student representative for the American Bar Association.
He is a member of the Military Veterans Law Association, Faulkner Law Democrats, the Board of Advocates and Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity Inc.
He has worked with several political candidates at both the state and national levels. Ragland has helped candidates develop media strategies, coordinate campaign staffers, and arrange events to publicize candidates.
Ragland is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
In conclusion, along with our (NAACP) commitments documented in our mission statement and vision statement, one of our most urgent primary objectives is to focus on reaching our youth, taking them back from the streets, taking them back from violence and illiteracy, rebuilding their character and self-esteem, and instilling spiritual and moral values.
We absolutely must, as a community, do everything humanly possible to bring our young men and women back into the fold, the ones that have fallen through the cracks. It’s going to take this whole community working together to accomplish this task.
We must continue ever forward and hold high the banner left to us by people like Martin Luther King Jr., Medger Evers, Rosa Parks and many, many others.
Let us, by the will of God, continue to press toward the vision of, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for ALL.”
Membership in the NAACP is only $30 annually. Included is an annual subscription to Crisis magazine. Join the Talladega County branch of the NAACP today. Contact Josephine McKinney at 256-315-3314 or myself at 256-362-8720.
The Rev. Hugh Morris is president of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP.