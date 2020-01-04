REV. HUGH MORRIS: 2020 Emancipation Proclamation Program a success (column) (with photos)

In spite of the bowl games and New Year’s gatherings, our 2020 Emancipation Proclamation Program on Jan. 1 was a success.
The participants were great. The Winfrey 4 did a great job. Everything was perfect. Thanks go out to Mr. George Culver and the beautiful Historic Ritz Theatre, as well as the city of Talladega. Special thanks to Ms. Quinsheta Powell and her girls outreach group, EIY, which did a great job serving as ushers. Our guest speaker, Mayor Timothy Ragland, gave a phenomenal speech that electrified those present. What follows are excerpts of his speech.
“If our nation had done nothing more in its whole history than to create just two documents, its contribution to civilization would be imperishable. The first of these documents is the Declaration of Independence, and the other is that which we are here to honor today, the Emancipation Proclamation.
“All tyrants, past, present and future, are powerless to bury the truths in these declarations, no matter how extensive their legions, how vast their power and how malignant their evil.
“The Declaration of Independence proclaimed to a world, organized politically and spiritually around the concept of the inequality of man, that the dignity of human personality was inherent in man as a living being. The Emancipation Proclamation was the offspring of the Declaration of Independence. It was a constructive use of the force of law to uproot a social order which sought to separate liberty from a segment of humanity.
“Our pride and progress could be unqualified if the story might end here. But history reveals that America has been a schizophrenic personality where these two documents are concerned. On the one hand, she has proudly professed the basic principles inherent in both documents. On the other hand, she has sadly practiced the antithesis of these principles.
“If we look at our history with honesty and clarity, we will be forced to admit that our federal form of government has been, from the day of its birth, weakened in its integrity, confused and confounded in its direction, by the unresolved race question.
“We seldom take note or give adequate significance to the fact that Thomas Jefferson’s text of the Declaration of Independence was revised by the Continental Congress to eliminate a justifiable attack on King George for encouraging slave trade.
“The somber picture of the condition of black America today may induce the sober thought that there is nothing to commemorate about the [158th anniversary] of the Emancipation Proclamation. But tragic disappointments and undeserved defeats do not put an end to life, nor do they wipe out the positive, however submerged it may have become, beneath floods of negative experience.
“The Emancipation Proclamation had four enduring results. First, it gave force to the executive power to change conditions in the national interest on a broad and far-reaching scale. Second, it dealt a devastating blow to the system of slaveholding and an economy built upon it, which had been muscular enough to engage in warfare on the federal government.
“Third, it enabled the black American to play a significant role in his own liberation, with the ability to organize and to struggle, with less of the bestial retaliation his slave status had permitted to his masters. Fourth, it resurrected and restated the principle of equality upon which the founding of the nation rested.
“The Emancipation Proclamation shattered in one blow the slave system, undermining the foundations of the economy of the rebellious South, and guaranteed that no slave-holding class, if permitted to exist in defeat, could prepare a new and deadlier war after resuscitation.
“Beyond the war years, the grim and tortured struggle of [African-Americans] to win their own freedom is an epic of battle against frightful odds. If we have failed to do enough, it was not the will for freedom that was weak, but the forces against us, which were too strong.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tells us that the best way to commemorate the Emancipation Proclamation is to ensure that all of us -- regardless of our race, religion, socioeconomic status -- are given the opportunity to take advantage of the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution.
“According to President Jefferson, among our constitutionally guaranteed rights are rights that every person has inherently, like the right to receive honest pay for honest work -- and $7.25/hour is not it -- and the right to attend church, school, work or wherever else you choose to go without fear of being a victim of a mass shooting.
“In Talladega, here is how we demand our freedom: We commemorate the Emancipation Proclamation by bold deeds, like providing tax incentives to investors and private citizens who want to bring new jobs and businesses to our city, by hosting events that will not only bring exposure to our city, but will also generate revenue, and making Talladega a city of the 21st century by ensuring that high-speed, broadband internet is available in every area of our city.
“On a more intimate level, we call on all citizens in this city to come to a spiritual reckoning. In the divisive, disrespectful, political discourse today, it is clear that a lack of empathy has become the new injustice. A lack of empathy has left many to view the truths of history apathetically, inaccurately and unjustifiably.
“If we are to move forward in a spirit that commemorates the signed document of emancipation, we must see each other — regardless of race or ethnicity — as neighbors of humanity. It’s time we recognize the wounds that have kept us from healing as a people and make an intentional effort to revive the heart of our democracy.
“If our city, our state and our country are to reach their fullest potential, emancipation has to be real for all of us!”
-- The Rev. Hugh Morris is president of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP.