REV. HUGH MORRIS: Alabama State NAACP quarterly meeting at Talladega College a success (column) (with photos)

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is expected.