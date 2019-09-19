TALLADEGA -- Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker has appointed retired Clay County Circuit Judge John Rochester to hear the election contest for Talladega City Board of Education Ward 3.
Talladega County Circuit Judges Chad Woodruff and Will Hollingsworth both recused themselves from the case because both judges are scheduled to hear cases argued by defendant Jake Montgomery, an attorney. Hollingsworth also pointed out in his recusal that school board member Chuck Roberts is his uncle.
Rochester has been appointed to hear Talladega County cases before, most notably presiding over the capital murder cases brought in connection with the death of attorney Blake Lazenby. Between 2013 and 2017, one of the defendants in that case pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence; three others were convicted by juries and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Both Angela Estelle, the petitioner in the case, and Montgomery, the defendant, filed motions with the court this week seeking to examine evidence from the Aug. 27 election being contested.
Specifically, Estelle is asking the court to allow her to examine “any and all ballots for Ward 3 … including absentee ballots and provisional ballots; any and all electronic voting machines (and) any and all voting machine computations and printouts.” She also asks the court to set a timely hearing to determine the procedures for examining these items.
Montgomery is asking the court to allow him “and his agents … to observe all of the examination proceedings” and, “in the event the observation of the plaintiff’s actions is insufficient for the defendant’s (Montgomery’s) purposes, the defendant requests the opportunity to conduct his own examination of the ballots, the absentee ballots, electronic voting machines and the machine computations and or printouts.”
A hearing date on the motions had not been set as of Thursday evening.
By law, election contests are heard only by a judge, not a jury. Such cases are given priority over all other pending civil and criminal cases.
As it stands now, Montgomery, who was the incumbent candidate, won the seat by a single vote. A printout at the polling place election night initially showed Estelle the winner, although Montgomery pulled within a vote when the absentee ballots were counted. Two votes for Montgomery had been fed into the wrong machine at the polling place, but were counted in the final tally that night, giving him a one vote margin.
A recount requested by Estelle a week after the election did not change the outcome.
In her complaint, Estelle lists four points she is basing the contest on, including “misconduct, fraud or corruption on the part of election officials; illegal votes given to Montgomery; legal votes for Estelle were rejected; (and) other conduct calculated to prevent a free, fair and full exercise of the election process was engaged in by election officials.”
In his response, Montgomery demands more detailed allegations and proof thereof.
Montgomery appears to be representing himself in this case. Estelle, a recently retired school teacher, also does not appear to have retained counsel.