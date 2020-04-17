Resolute’s Coosa Pines mill donates $5,000 to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions

COOSA PINES -- Resolute Forest Products’ Coosa Pines mill recently donated $5,000 to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, according to a press release.
The donation was made in support of the organization’s urgent need to raise $60,000 to provide food to young children in the area affected by the temporary closing of schools.
“Community organizations are working overtime right now to support the needs of vulnerable populations. Our donation to this program will help deploy resources where they are needed the most,” stated Pat Hogg, Resolute general manager.
“Many children in this area are accustomed to receiving free breakfast and lunch at school, providing them in many cases, with the only hot meals they get each day. We are pleased to do our part to support the nutritional needs of these students.”
Jim Jones, director of the Alabama Childhood Food Solutions program, stated, “We cannot assume that all children, detached from their school campus, will receive nourishing meals – or meals at all – at home with their families.
“We need to do everything we can to ensure that they have access to food. On March 26, Gov. (Kay) Ivey announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of this school year, increasing the importance of this program to students in this area.”
This organization is the only one of its kind in the area. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to join Resolute Forest Products in the effort to help feed hungry children in Talladega, Shelby and Coosa counties.
Tax deductible donations may be made online to Alabamachildhoodfood.com. For each dollar donated, Alabama Childhood Food Solutions is able to provide five or more meals for a hungry child.
Last week, Resolute gave a $40,000 donation through its corporate headquarters in Montreal to the Montreal chapter of the United Way-COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
Resolute operations across the company were asked to review their planned contributions for the year, in order to identify opportunities to contribute to organizations in critical need of immediate relief in their own communities. Many have already pledged financial or in-kind contributions, multiplying Resolute’s support for those in need.
