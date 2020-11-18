Remember to thank a teacher during American Education Week (free content)

November is an important month with election day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, but oftentimes communities forget about Retired Teachers Day and American Education Week.
Retired Teachers Day was Tuesday, Nov. 17. This day is set aside to honor and show appreciation to retired educators for their continued contribution and support to the community with their service. Most people forget names and faces, but they tend to remember their first-grade teacher.
Members of the Talladega County Retired Educators Association are constantly giving back to the county by performing various community service activities: serving as substitute teachers, serving food to those in need at Thanksgiving, assisting with voter registration, mentoring youth, working with the Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber ambassadors, volunteering at local hospitals, assisting with Sunshine Saturday, assisting the Alzheimer Support Group, serving as volunteers for blood drives and many other projects and events, providing 26,000 service hours, which converts to about $35,000 in financial support.
American Education Week is Nov. 16-20. During the 1990 legislative session, the Alabama State Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 82 (Act No. 90-183) establishing the Tuesday of American Education Week each year as Retired Teachers Day.
Over 75 units of the Alabama Education Retirees Association Inc., along with local school systems and the community, are encouraged to celebrate and plan ways to honor education retirees. After all, public education is the foundation of our society and a critical element in the progress and enlightenment of our state and nation.
Public educators are committed and dedicated to their students and their profession and deserve high praise and recognition for their devotion to their professions. Thank a teacher and brighten your day
Nancy Lehe is president of the Talladega County Retired Educators Association.