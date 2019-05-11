TALLADEGA -- Registration is underway for the 2019 Summer Reading Program at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega.
The theme for this year’s program is “A Universe of Stories,” with the slogan “Shoot For the Stars: Read!”
This year’s program will kick off with juggler Ron Anglin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, followed by a juggling workshop the next day starting at noon for 8- to 12-year-olds.
On Monday, June 10, the Rick Rakestraw Animal Show returns to The Historic Ritz Theatre at 10 a.m. On Wednesday of that week, Kit Killington, “the Bubble Lady,” will be at the library at 10 a.m.
The following Monday, June 17, the Duane Reynolds magic show returns to the library at 10 a.m., and the Mark Seymour Music Show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, also at 10 a.m.
The last program of the summer will be Skip Cain’s balloons on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at the library.
For more information, please visit or call the library at 256-362-4211.