Registration underway for Aletheia House's Teens Who Care program (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Student leaders between the ages of 12 and 19 from seven Alabama counties, including Talladega, are being sought out for the Teens Who Care program, according to a press release issued last week.
Teens Who Care is “a youth empowerment program that started over five years ago and fosters community engagement in a fun and relaxed environment,” according to the release. It is a program of the Aletheia House Community Wellness Prevention program.
Aletheia House Coordinator Dr. Adia Winfrey said, “We are excited about the 2021 TWC activities and encourage youths to register online. The program will kick off with an interactive virtual training on Jan. 23, and over the next few months, youth will have the opportunity to create a podcast, record a (public service announcement) to be aired throughout the state and launch youth-led initiatives in their areas, including town halls.”
She added, “The objectives of TWC are to provide youth a space to hone their leadership skills, learn the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and empower them to to influence the programs and services being offered in their counties.”
The program is also open to teen volunteers in Bullock, Clay, Coosa, Macon, Pike and Randolph countries.
The release goes on to explain that Aletheia House has “served Alabamians since 1972, with the mission of promoting the health and well-being of individuals and communities by providing high quality, low cost services with a special kind of caring,” according to the release.
To recommend young people for the free Aletheia House TWC program or to receive more information, please contact Winfrey at 404-704-4014 or email awinfrey@specialkindofcaring.org.