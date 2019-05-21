TALLADEGA -- Registration is open for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s annual Summer Speech Program, set for June 3-27.
The four-week program is open to Talladega County children ages 3 to 18. It will be offered at the Alabama School for the Deaf campus in Talladega and Pinecrest Elementary in Sylacauga.
AIDB officials note the program provides students one-on-one therapy sessions with local certified speech pathologists.
It is sponsored by several area organizations and businesses in order to provide the program to students and their families free of charge.
This year’s sponsors include AIDB and the AIDB Foundation, Talladega County Easter Seal Society, United Way of North Talladega County, Talladega Rotary Club and the Talladega County Schools Foundation.
For more information on how to register, call 256-761-3243.