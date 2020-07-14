Regions Bank’s Talladega branch temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega branch of Regions Bank closed temporarily this week due to concerns about COVID-19.
The bank’s free standing ATM on Battle Street is still available, and customers who need to meet with a bank representative in person are advised to go to the branch in Lincoln.
Regions Senior Vice President and Head of Media Relations Evelyn Mitchell says in a Tuesday press release the bank’s “top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and associates.
“The Talladega Main branch temporarily closed as a precaution after we learned of a potential COVID-19 exposure from an individual who spent time in the branch. We will reopen this branch as soon as possible. We also encourage customers to take advantage of our online, mobile and ATM banking options.”
Mitchell adds, “Rest assured, in cleaning our facilities, Regions follows precautions that meet or exceed guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Any associates impacted by the potential COVID exposure will remain on paid quarantine leave and will not return to work until appropriate conditions have been met.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 433 people in Talladega County have tested positive for the virus, with an additional 34 likely cases that had not been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been seven confirmed deaths in Talladega, as well as one probable death that had not been confirmed.
Some 166 of those confirmed cases in Talladega were diagnosed in the last two weeks.