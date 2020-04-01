Red Door Kitchen sees number of drivers, donations fall during pandemic (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of day-to-day life, including the charitable work done each day by Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen.
According to board Chairman Billy Sparkman, in-house meals have been suspended for the time being, and while meal deliveries are still happening, there is a growing shortage of drivers to get them where they need to go.
“We are still making deliveries, usually by setting the plate on a chair or something outside the house and then backing away,” he said. “There is no contact involved, but a lot of our volunteers are older and fall into the at-risk category. So we’ve lost some, and some of them are having to take on double routes.”
In regular times, the Red Door Kitchen fed about 130 people per day, including dine-in visitors.
With the dining room closed and deliveries somewhat limited, Sparkman said it’s more like 87 per day now.
Demand is growing as well, “but for now, unfortunately, we’re having to put people on a waiting list until we can get more drivers,” he said.
Contributions have also been dropping off, with more people starting to feel an economic pinch.
“If you’re out of work right now and just looking for something to do, we can set you up with a route one day per week,” Sparkman said. “Most of the routes take about an hour. It’s 100 percent volunteer, no compensation, but the routes are easy.
“If you would like to help, call and set up a time to come by, discuss your schedule and see what works.”
The cooks speak
Husband and wife Johnny and Shonee Smith are responsible for cooking the food distributed by the Red Door Kitchen and have been since August.
“In a perfect world, we would have more funds, more food and more drivers, but it’s not a perfect world,” Shonee Smith said. “Anyone that wants to volunteer or donate is welcome, and it doesn’t have to be a big donation.
“If all you can spare is a can of corn, when we’ll save it until we have enough to make a meal with it. We have a drop-in jar for donations inside and we had one guy that came in to eat that dropped his last 8 cents in there. In that case, we told him to keep it.
“We have homeless people, people from different states coming in that thanked us and said they were going to save some for supper. I felt bad about that, like I should have given them more.”
The Smiths, between them, have 55 years of food service experience.
“I cook here like I cook at home,” Shonee Smith said. “There’s a lot you can do with butter, salt and pepper. It can go a long way.”
Added Johnny Smith, “But it’s the volunteers that make this work. We’re useless without them.”
And it’s not just the drivers who play an important role, Red Door officials say, but everyone from the groups of volunteers that come in to make up the plates every day to the corporate partners that provide donations and grants. School and church groups are all on board doing their parts as well.
Russ Olvera coordinates the delivery drivers and says the current shortage is worse some days than others.
“Some days we’ll have to take two days worth of meals at a time, or I’ll have to deliver two routes,” Olvera said. “But the only really difficult part is learning all the routes. There are 20 or 25 stops on some of them, and it can take a while to get really good at it.”
The Red Door Kitchen began in 1984 and opened its first dining room a year later. The charity has been at its current location, on South Street near the intersection of Fort Lashley Avenue, since 1996.
For more information, to contribute or to volunteer, please call the Red Door Kitchen at 256-362-3663 and ask to speak with Johnny or Shonee Smith, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and noon.
Although the dining room is closed, Sparkman said the Smiths are still there preparing meals for delivery.