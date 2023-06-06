Recruiting: Childersburg's Dennis ready to play college baseball

CHILDERSBURG — Lane Dennis wasn’t born with a Childersburg baseball jersey on. It only seems that way.
Since he was an eighth-grader, Dennis has started on the Tiger varsity. That’s five years and a washing machine full of dirty socks.
Dennis has dug his cleats in at third base. He has turned some double plays, and Dennis has endeared himself to the Childersburg fans with some paint-peeling doubles into the gap.
“I’m determined,” the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dennis said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was 12 or 13. This is good fun.”
OK, so it is. Dennis will have plenty more chances to covet some baseball glee. Dennis, the Childersburg pitcher and infielder, signed a full-length and quite authentic baseball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on May 19.
The newness still hasn’t worn off for Dennis, who likes his chances to start as a freshman at CACC next spring.
“This feels amazing,” Dennis said. “I’m happy, really. This means everything because I get to continue playing. I’ve heard a lot about them.”
The Central Alabama Community College Trojans from Alexander City is the them that Dennis refers to. Dennis seeks playing time at either third base, second base or pitcher next season for CACC.
Childersburg head baseball coach Taylor Craven sees no reason Dennis can’t log some serious innings as a freshman with Central Alabama.
“Lane is top-tier,” Craven said. “Lane wants to be coached hard. He is fiery. He shines, and Lane hits under pressure. He is competitive, and in the big moments, he gets the job done.”
Dennis has batted over .400 in each of the last two seasons for Childersburg. He combined for 75 hits, 19 doubles and 48 RBIs as a junior and a senior at Childersburg High. He also swiped 16 bases in the last two seasons with the Tigers.
The Childersburg graduate (class of 2023) also struck out 137 batters as a starting pitcher in the last two baseball seasons.
“I have the ability to locate,” Dennis said. “I can throw the fastball, the curveball, the slider and the changeup. My slider swerves.”
And his fastball ranges from 80 to 85 mph.
“I want to improve, and I want to get stronger.”
Central Alabama Community College wants the same thing. Dennis wants to grow, learn more and adjust to junior college, beginning in August.
That is when Dennis is supposed to report to the Trojans in Alexander City. He will take his third baseman’s glove with him, along with his sneakiest changeup.
Lane Dennis is a baseball player, who is climbing like a corn stalk on an Alabama fertile farm. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun and Dennis’ scholarship to Central Alabama Community College.