Recruiting: B.B. Comer's Wilson gets strong attention from colleges

SYLACAUGA — When the time comes, B.B. Comer senior defensive end Chris Wilson is going to sign a college football scholarship. We know that with Division I certainty.
Wilson has the talent, the following and the credentials. Wilson is like a bull in a china shop.
The 18-year-old is relentless and instinctive at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds. Wilson finishes the job, and makes tackles with his vice-grip hands.
Wilson inflicts pain, and he enjoys his workmanship. He admires every tackle, every fumble recovery and each game-altering play for the Comer football team.
“I like hearing the crowd when I hit the quarterback,” Wilson said. “I love football. I’ve got speed, power and footwork. I like using my muscles and knocking players back.”
Wilson is on some growing college recruiting big boards, too. Wilson is getting some strong scholarship consideration from college football recruiters at Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State and Austin Peay State from Clarksville, Tenn.
“I’m getting faster, bigger and stronger,” Wilson said. “The colleges like my potential. I work hard and practice hard. I like winning games.”
The college football recruiters are impressed with Wilson’s agility and upper body strength. The coaches at the next level like Wilson’s demeanor and willingness to persevere when the game is on the line.
Wilson gets the job done. Last year during a 12-win campaign at B.B. Comer, Wilson served up more than 70 tackles and two defensive touchdowns as the Tigers finished state runner-up in Class 2A.
And Wilson is just a better version of himself this year.
“Chris is a good player and a team player,” Comer all-state tailback Kamore Harris said.
Wilson is also a two-way starter for the Tigers at offensive tackle and defensive end. He is just as dominating on both sides of the football.
“Chris is big and explosive,” Harris said. “He knows when to turn it on.”
And to his pleasure, Wilson never knows when to quit. Because he never does.
The two-way football star bench presses 265 pounds. He squats 450 pounds and a doubledecker hamburger. He has been timed at 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
The Comer Tiger with the size 14 shoes, minus the Evinrude outboard motor, is projected as an outside linebacker in college.
That’s OK with Chris Wilson, who is satisfied with winning games and sacking quarterbacks for now.
“I like stepping on the field, and I don’t like being on the sideline,” Wilson said. “I like doing something good.”
Comer’s Chris Wilson never fails at that.