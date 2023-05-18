Recruiting: B.B. Comer's Harris running his way into recruiters' hearts

SYLACAUGA — All that Kamore Harris wants to do is change some attitudes and score some touchdowns.
Is that asking too much?
Not at all. Harris has been a starter for the B.B. Comer football team for the last four years. He has played everything from defensive tackle, to linebacker, to running back.
And he has done them all well — with a thud, a grunt and with some gridiron extra effort.
“Some people think I’m big and slow,” Harris, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound soon-to-be senior, said.
But this football player is anything but lethargic and plodding. Harris is punishing, persuasive and quick.
He has been clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He can pick them up and slam them down.
Harris is a sprinter with shoulder pads on. Two sets of Tigers, Auburn and Clemson, are currently recruiting him.
Five schools from the Southeastern Conference and two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference are interested as well.
“I have balance and speed,” Harris said. “I have a fast mentality. I won’t go down.”
That might explain why Harris has rushed for 3,578 yards and has scored 45 touchdowns in the last two seasons for B.B. Comer.
Harris has worked himself into a lather becoming one of the best high school running backs in Alabama, particularly in Class 2A. Last season as a junior, Harris moved the pile for 1,660 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The all-state running back from B.B. Comer spearheaded the Tigers to state playoff wins over Lanett, Wicksburg, Reeltown and Highland Home. Of course, Comer and Harris did lose to the Fyffe Red Devils 40-28 in the Class 2A state championship tussle at Auburn.
But Harris and his Tiger teammates still put Comer football five notches above where they had ever been before. The Harris-led Tigers have won 38 games, nine of which were in the state playoffs, since the fall of 2019.
“I love being a Tiger, and I want to score every time,” Harris, the 17-year-old, said. “I’m a power back. I’m big, and I can run over people.”
The colleges are aware of that. Harris has eight scholarship offers in his breadbox so far.
He has college football offers from Marshall, Memphis, Colorado State, Miami of Ohio, Austin Peay and UAB.
Troy and North Alabama are interested in Harris, too. Most of the recruiters want Harris as a ball carrier. But there are other colleges who are recruiting Harris as an outside linebacker.
Harris completed his junior season last fall with 96 tackles and three sacks. The college recruiters can live with that. The college coaches are still embracing the 6-foot-1 Harris, who can squat 550 pounds and bench press 315 pounds.
Auburn and Clemson are considering Comer’s Kamore Harris, as are Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech. Vanderbilt is drooling over the football skill set of Harris, too.
But Harris, the Comer Tiger star, does not plan to commit to a college before next fall.