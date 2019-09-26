Do you believe dreams come true? Have you realized the American Dream in your life? The dream of many Americans is home ownership. The key to making this dream come true is to set realistic goals, get sound information, plan carefully and clearly understand the costs and process of owning your own home.
The Talladega County Extension Office is sponsoring an “Alabama Home-Buying Basics” homeownership education series, Oct. 1, 3, 7 and 10, to provide a solid foundation and a nuts-and-bolts tour of the entire home-buying process for first-time home buyers.
To find out how to register or get more information, call the Talladega County Extension Office at 256-362-6187.