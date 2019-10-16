SYLACAUGA -- The third annual Sylacauga Witches Ride is set for Saturday, Oct 26.
The ride will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at Blue Bell Creameries.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds will be donated to Ribbons of Hope, which assists people in Talladega County who are fighting cancer.
“The ride continues to grow each year, ” Ribbons of Hope Director Pat Hogge said. “We encourage riders to dress up and decorate their bicycles.”
Participants may also choose to walk, Hogge added.
“Since our doors opened, we have provided assistance for about 125 families across Talladega County,” Hogge said. “It really takes a village to do what we do, and you will see that village in full force on Oct. 26.”
Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children under 12 (must be accompanied by an adult) and $5 for pets, which must be kept on a leash.
The Ribbons of Hope Foundation is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. The foundation was organized to provide financial assistance and support to families in Talladega County burdened by the cost of cancer treatment and to increase integration and coordination of quality services in cancer prevention, detection, treatment, survivorship and hospice services in Alabama.
Hogge said a date has been set for the organization’s next fundraiser.
“We will have our annual Thanksgiving dinner at Rick’s Crossroad Grille on Monday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.”
For more information, go to Sylacauga Witches Ride Facebook Page or visit www.ribbonsofhopeal.org.
