Procession planned for late Kenneth Dickerson this afternoon (free content)

TALLADEGA -- What has been billed as an honorary “retirement ceremony” for the late Kenneth Dickerson, Talladega’s first African-American fire chief, will take place today (Thursday, Jan. 2) immediately following his funeral at Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
The ceremony will be a procession, spearheaded by the Talladega Fire Department, and will honor Dickerson with one last ride across the city.
According to the Fire Department, the traveling ceremony will begin around 2 p.m. at the church.
The procession will then turn right on North Street before making a left on Court Street. It will head right onto South Street and make a left on Spring Street to the grave site at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Dickerson’s funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist at 1380 Jackson Trace Road in Talladega.
Pastor J. F. McKinney will deliver the eulogy. Dickerson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
Fire Department officials said two fire trucks will be parked on the Square today in honor of Dickerson, and flags will be lowered to half-staff.
Dickerson, 66, was the city’s first African-American fire chief and the city’s first African-American department head. He retired in 2006 after 27 years of service.
Just before his retirement, Dickerson said he had only had two jobs in his life: he spent four years working for Bemis Bag Company while trying to get on at the Fire Department, then spent 27 years in the Fire Department, including the last nine as chief.
Dickerson remained active in the community after his retirement, running for Talladega City Council in 2015 and attending the Knoxville Homes reunion last year.
Condolences for the late fire chief continued to pour in over the last several days.
“I first came to (the Talladega Fire Department) in July of 1995 as a 19-year-old kid,” Talladega Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough said. “As a brand new rookie with about a year of experience, I was assigned to A Shift, where my captain of shift was Kenneth Dickerson, more affectionately known as ‘KD.’
“From the time I came onto shift, KD’s and the rest of the crew’s interest seemed to be for my bonds with the rest of the shift and as a person. Although I didn’t recognize it at the time, he wasn’t trying to make a better firefighter. He was training to raise a 19-year-old kid. He knew I was immature and dangerous with my life, which is what he focused his energy on while we were on shift together.
“He coached, mentored and did his best to keep me out of most trouble. As any good fire officer knows, this job is not only about providing a service to your community, it’s also about watching over your crew and developing them personally as any good father does.
“The fact that KD took the time to care about who I was personally tells me that there are always good people around you. It’s unfortunate that it goes unnoticed while we navigate through childhood and adolescence … His guidance, laughter, mentorship and friendship will be missed.”
Added Talladega City Court Magistrate and former Talladega police officer David Sparks, “I will always remember K.D. Dickerson as a man that was not afraid to show love to anyone -- his co-workers, friends and especially family.
“What a great example he was for us all. Every time we met, he hugged me or shook my hand and asked how things were going. You felt special and cared for by him personally.
“What a legacy to leave for anyone that knew him, and a challenge for us all to be more like the chief. Isaiah 25:8, ‘He will swallow up death in victory.’ We will see you again, sir, after our victory.”
Said Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, “My time at City Hall only overlapped a few months until Chief retired in 2006, but it was obvious he was well-loved and respected by everyone here. For years after, you would hear about all that K.D. did for the Fire Department and that the new fire chief had big shoes to fill.
“I really only got to know Mr. Dickerson personally when he ran for City Council in 2015. I saw his passion for the community, wanting to improve things for the children and his loyalty to the city.
“Recently, I got to speak with his children and I have to say he must have been an awesome dad. It is a sign of a good father when the children, without hesitation, can say they knew how much they were loved. My heart breaks for his children and family, but I know they will be fine because he gave them a good foundation. And he gave this city a wonderful role model.”
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.