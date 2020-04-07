Probate judge out of quarantine, says polling places may need consolidating for runoff

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Probate Office employee who was showing symptoms of COVID-19 last week has tested negative for the virus, according to Probate Judge Randy Jinks.
“While I’m thankful for the news, I plan to continue to wear a mask everywhere I go,” Jinks said Tuesday. After working with the employee last week, Jinks had gone into self-quarantine.
Like all county offices, the Probate Office is closed for the remainder of the pandemic except for essential personnel. The chief clerk and deputy clerk will remain on duty at the discretion of the probate judge, according to the emergency resolution approved by the County Commission on Friday.
Probate staff will be checking messages and returning phone calls, and Jinks said he will be looking into conducting some hearings by phone as well.
Jinks also said Tuesday morning, “I have been thinking about the runoff in July and I have talked to Secretary of State John Merrill. In the event poll workers are hard to come by, and I think that is a real possibility this time, we may have to consolidate polling places to better utilize the workers we will have.
“If we do this, it has to be decided on and approved by the commission at least 30 days prior to the runoff on July 14. We will begin polling our workers to see how many plan on working. If it appears we are, in fact, going to struggle to fill positions, we will begin discussions with the commission and all parties involved to devise a plan.”
The runoff was originally scheduled for March but was delayed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Races of interest include the contest between former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, with the winner taking on Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November; and two County Commission races.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Jackie Swinford will face Jay Watson, and in District 5, Phillip Morris and Buddy Milam are running to replace Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who is not running for re-election.
There are no Democratic candidates in either race, so the runoff winners will be elected to the commission.
Registration to vote in the runoff closes Monday, June 29.
Absentee ballot applications must be received by the close of business Thursday, July 9, and the absentee ballots themselves must be received by the close of business the day before the runoff, Monday, July 13. Absentee ballot applications for the postponed March runoff will still be good in July.