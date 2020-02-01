Primary election one month away (opinion)

This Tuesday will be one month before the Primary Election on March 3, and The Daily Home is working to make sure our subscribers have as much information as we can give them about each of the candidates in the local races.
The contested races include:
REVENUE COMMISSIONER
John Allen and Cindy Pennington
COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
Jackie Swinford, Robert Othan Ford and Jay Watson.
COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
Jaddy McDaniel, Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.
COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
Johnny C. Culver and Susan Shaw.
Voters will also decide on their candidates of choice in the presidential primaries, with separate ballots for Democrats and Republicans. Each voter will have to select one ballot or the other.
Our coverage of local races begins in earnest today with questions and answers from each of the candidates in the District 5 County Commission race.
To be as fair as possible, our intention is to interview all of the candidates in each of the races, and ask them the same questions as their opponents.
So far, we have not been able to arrange interviews with three of the candidates — Allen, a candidate for revenue commissioner; Ford, a candidate for County Commission District 1; and Culver, a candidate for the school board.
To schedule an interview, please call The Daily Home at 256-299-2114.