SYLACAUGA – A class on electric pressure cookers and meal preparation is scheduled for the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 31.
Registration is limited to the first 12 applicants. To register, please contact the Talladega County Extension Office at 256-362-6187. The class will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Have you heard about the benefits of an electric pressure cooker? Are you debating taking the first step and making a purchase? Would you like to observe several different models in action? Do you have an electric pressure cooker, but want to learn how to use it more effectively? Do you enjoy hands-on learning experiences and taste-testing new recipes?
If any of this sounds like you, come to this class and experience the difference an electric pressure cooker can make.
This course is sponsored by the Talladega County Volunteer Program.