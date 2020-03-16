Presiding Judge Woodruff: Many Talladega Co. court hearings to be handled via closed circuit TV

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff announced Saturday that Circuit and District courts in the county would be handling many appearances via closed circuit television until the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.
A recent order from the state Supreme Court said, “All in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Alabama … are suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 16 … subject to exceptions.”
Essentially, Woodruff said upcoming hearings for initial appearances; youthful offender rulings; and sentencing, probation revocation and sentencing for defendants who are currently in jail will be conducted via closed circuit between the jail and the judicial building.
Hearings for criminal defendants who are out on bond will be continued to next month. Grand jury proceedings and bench trials will also be continued until next month.
Woodruff is trying a civil case in front of a jury that was selected last week; that case will continue, he said.
The state Supreme Court order specifically makes exceptions for “protection from abuse hearings, emergency child custody and child protection hearings; DHR emergency matters related to child protection; petitions for temporary injunctive relief;
emergency mental health and emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency; law enforcement proceedings; and other exceptions specifically approved by the chief justice.”