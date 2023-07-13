Prep football: Winterboro’s Ponder fuels Bulldogs’ block party

WINTERBORO — Nobody has ever called Kadan Ponder soft. He is not a finesse player.
He is nothing of the sort. Ponder is a physical piece of work for the Winterboro Bulldogs.
Ponder has started 22 games in his first two varsity football seasons for Winterboro. He has answered the call at offensive guard and left tackle. Ponder is a team talent.
He is also a player that any team would welcome in their huddle. Ponder has skills and guts.
“I’m quicker than everybody,” Ponder said. “I’m stronger, and I have better leverage. I like manhandling people. I love blocking.”
Ponder also likes going facemask to facemask with anybody who dares to step in his way. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Ponder is always looking for a new victim on the football field of play.
“I like to set the tone,” the 16-year-old Ponder said. “If you’re faster, you can put the other dude on the ground. I like physicality.”
You can say that again.
“Kadan is strong and explosive,” Winterboro head football coach Skylar Mansfield said. “Kadan is quick off the ball, and he’s a big guy. His goal is to be a Division I player.”
Ponder, the Winterboro junior offensive lineman, is already getting some college tips and pointers. The two-year starter for Winterboro High has logged some quality playing time this summer in college football camps at South Alabama, Troy, Jacksonville State, Berry College (Rome, Ga.) and the University of Alabama.
“I love proving myself,” Ponder said. “I can compete against anybody. I’m learning how to be a better run blocker and pass blocker. I like going up against the bigger schools, too, like Hoover and Thompson.”
Ponder graded out with the best of them, too, in all the summer camps. He also raked in a blocking grade of 93 percent last season for Winterboro.
And he is still running those bleachers at the summer workouts three days a week for the Bulldogs. Ponder and his Winterboro teammates are huffing and puffing up and down the bleachers, 25 rows at a time, wooden splinters and all.
“Kadan wants to compete, and he wants to win,” Mansfield said. “He has the mindset. He is getting his body in optimum physical condition.”
Ponder is lifting some bulky weights this summer, too. He can squat 500 pounds and bench press 300 pounds.