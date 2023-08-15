Prep football: Talladega makes strides in its race to improve

TALLADEGA — They talk a good game, and they hope to play one. Or maybe even 10.
Tiger football is back, and the Talladega High players have something to prove after going 0-for-10 last year. But this year’s Talladega team has very little in common with the 2022 version of the Tigers.
“We’re working hard, and we’re coming to win,” Talladega sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Floyd said. “We’re coming together, and we’re getting stronger. We’re more athletic this year.”
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Floyd is a returning starter for the revamped and the pumped up Tigers. Floyd will also play some nose guard for the Talladega team.
Floyd just wants to flip the football script for the Tigers.
“We’re going to work hard on every play,” Floyd said. “We expect to win and make the playoffs. I like hitting and doing the dirty work.”
Talladega sophomore defensive end Cortlin McMillian has some of the very same work habits as Floyd. McMillian is a player of promise and potential.
He has some meat on the bone, too. McMillian is a 6-0, 220-pound football fanatic, and he is catching on quickly on the Tigers’ preseason practice field.
The Talladega football chemistry is building as well, along with the blisters on the feet.
“We’re a good team, and we could go on a run,” McMillian said.
Talladega head coach Bill Smith is hoping and planning for such a football scenario this season. Smith, at the very least, expects effort on every play. He wants to see an improved product on the field this year for Talladega.
“We expect a lot of positive energy,” Smith said. “That starts with the coaches and filters on down to the players. We’re going to compete, and we’re starting to believe. Winning breeds winning.”
Talladega football, losers of 12 straight games going back to 2021, is close to breaking through and making some hay and some touchdowns.
The Tigers have been working hard for such a football turnaround. Talladega senior punter, place-kicker and quarterback Jackson Burel has been leading some of those Tiger workouts.
“We’re getting in shape,” the 6-0, 195-pound Burel said. “We’re getting stronger. We’re getting physical, and we’ve been hitting the weight room.”
Burel can squat 405 pounds. He can bench press 225 pounds, and he has a career-long field goal of 43 yards. And that is just the tip of the low top shoes.
Burel has made a field goal as far away as 50 yards in practice.
“Our team has some positivity,” Burel said. “We want to beat some butt (this season).”
Talladega and Burel will get the season underway against the Lincoln Golden Bears on Aug. 25 at Mary Dumas Stadium. The Talladega-Lincoln scrap will start at 7 p.m.