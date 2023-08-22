Prep football: Sylacauga heads to Wenonah with confidence

SYLACAUGA — The invigorated and the rugged Aggies are where they’re supposed to be.
After their 12th football practice of the preseason Monday afternoon, Sylacauga was bone-tired, but anxious for workout No. 13 the following day.
Too much is never enough for the Aggie football team, which has received a facelift and some body work after last year’s 0-10 debacle.
Enter new Sylacauga head coach Chris Smelley, the former assistant at Hoover. Smelley is an Aggie now, and he intends to build and sustain a winning football program at Sylacauga.
Smelley knows it can be done in Aggieland. The charismatic coach has a blueprint for success.
“Our guys are fired up,” Smelley said. “We want to establish something here. We want to be a physical team, and we want to play the best brand of football.”
Sylacauga hasn’t been on the winning side in a regular season game since 2021. But the Aggies hope to win more than their share of games this season.
The Sylacauga campaign will get underway Thursday with a road game at Wenonah. The game in Birmingham will commence at 7 p.m. at Bell-Culpepper Stadium.
Chris Smelley, the high-energy coach with the captivating demeanor, is looking forward to his first game out of the gate with the Sylacauga Aggies. A total of 90 players will suit up for Sylacauga in the game against the fire-breathing Wenonah Dragons.
“We’re getting close,” Smelley said. “Our guys are ready to tee it up. We’re ready to compete.”
Smelley likes the makeup of his first team at Sylacauga, too. The Aggies have some enviable ingredients that all competitive teams have.
“We’re athletic,” Sylacauga senior quarterback Conner Twymon said.
The Aggies are also toiling in the summer humidity — on purpose. Sylacauga has some tough cookies and some crusty football players.
“We want to make plays and score,” Twymon said. “We want to go out and win.”
And just one win won’t do this year for Sylacauga High.
“We have a bunch of new players, and we’re trying to be good every day,” said Chanse Allen, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior wide receiver. “It’s tough, but we’re trying to get locked in.”
And Sylacauga does expect to beat Wenonah on Thursday night in Birmingham. They are convinced, one and all.
“I like my teammates and coaches,” Aggies sophomore defensive back Gavin Vick said. “We could go 10-0 this year. I like dreaming. We’ve been practicing long, and we’re sharpening our skills.”
Vick is a transfer from B.B. Comer.
He loves his new school and his new football team.
“We’ve got some heart and spirit,” the 5-11, 150-pound Vick said.