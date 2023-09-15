Prep football: Smoot is delivering for Winterboro

WINTERBORO — The only time when Deonte Smoot isn’t working, he’s sleeping.
The senior running back and linebacker from Winterboro High is always filling his days, his hours and his schedule with something football related or in the academic arena.
Smoot is built for achievement at 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds. He’s a hit-and-run guy. Smoot hits the hole like a rusty gasoline truck.
He is constantly running past defensive ends, linebackers and safeties, too. Smoot is a player like few others in Class 1A football in Alabama.
“Deonte is a strong kid who doesn’t get tired,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “He’s a one-cut guy with explosion and acceleration. His vision is better, and his center of gravity is better this year. We turn to Deonte when we need a big play.”
Smoot delivers, too, most of the time. In just two games thus far this season, Smoot, the guy with the large muscles and the slim waist, has rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns against Cedar Bluff and Vincent.
Smoot is a leader on the field, in the huddle and in the locker room for the Winterboro Bulldogs.
That is expected of Smoot, the youngster with the A+ attitude and the B+ grade point average.
“Football has taught me discipline,” Smoot said. “My teammates expect me to be elusive, powerful and aggressive. I just play the game. I hit the hole and use my power.”
In less than two seasons, the last 12 games, Smoot has muscled and sprinted for 1,385 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 17 year old is averaging eight yards a carry this year and last.
“Deonte makes it fun,” Bulldogs junior center Payton Hutton said. “If we make our blocks, he is going to get his yardage. He is fast and hard to tackle. Deonte is too quick.”
As special a talent that Smoot is, he is playing behind a massive and dominating offensive line at Winterboro.
Junior offensive tackle Kylen Campbell is one of those Bulldog linemen that is giving Smoot plenty of room to roam. Smoot takes advantage of every block, too. The Winterboro ball carrier is one of the toughest running backs in the state in Class 1A.
Smoot likes to inflict pain and win games. He runs players over and uses his agility.
“Deonte hits hard and moves fast,” Campbell said. “He’s strong.”
Smoot is often in the limelight for Winterboro. He can’t help himself. Smoot starts on defense as well at linebacker. And he plays special teams for the Bulldogs on the kickoff team and the punt return squad.
“When does he come off the field?,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield asked. “Deonte doesn’t complain. He just works. He got some sophomore playing time in the state playoffs (in 2021).”
Deonte Smoot is an all-time unforgettable Winterboro Bulldog. He is one of the best players to ever put on a Winterboro football uniform.
And the Bulldogs have been playing football and barking since 1955. That’s a doggone fact.